KPR Mill Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,431.44 crore, up 13.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,431.44 crore in December 2022 up 13.56% from Rs. 1,260.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.57% from Rs. 211.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.91 crore in December 2022 down 14.73% from Rs. 330.59 crore in December 2021.

KPR Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,431.44 1,173.75 1,227.45
Other Operating Income -- 46.21 33.03
Total Income From Operations 1,431.44 1,219.96 1,260.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 997.10 781.81 822.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.13 154.61 9.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -150.47 -291.94 -123.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 140.76 131.40 112.01
Depreciation 29.36 49.64 41.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.26 126.72 134.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.30 267.72 263.43
Other Income 13.25 20.55 25.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 252.55 288.27 288.83
Interest 19.74 21.01 5.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 232.81 267.26 283.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 232.81 267.26 283.23
Tax 58.24 63.97 71.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.57 203.29 211.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 174.57 203.29 211.77
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 174.57 203.29 211.77
Equity Share Capital 34.18 34.18 34.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 5.95 6.16
Diluted EPS 5.11 5.95 6.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 5.95 6.16
Diluted EPS 5.11 5.95 6.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited