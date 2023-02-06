English
    KPR Mill Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,431.44 crore, up 13.56% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,431.44 crore in December 2022 up 13.56% from Rs. 1,260.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.57% from Rs. 211.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.91 crore in December 2022 down 14.73% from Rs. 330.59 crore in December 2021.

    KPR Mill
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,431.441,173.751,227.45
    Other Operating Income--46.2133.03
    Total Income From Operations1,431.441,219.961,260.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials997.10781.81822.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.13154.619.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-150.47-291.94-123.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost140.76131.40112.01
    Depreciation29.3649.6441.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.26126.72134.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax239.30267.72263.43
    Other Income13.2520.5525.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax252.55288.27288.83
    Interest19.7421.015.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax232.81267.26283.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax232.81267.26283.23
    Tax58.2463.9771.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.57203.29211.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period174.57203.29211.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates174.57203.29211.77
    Equity Share Capital34.1834.1834.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.115.956.16
    Diluted EPS5.115.956.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.115.956.16
    Diluted EPS5.115.956.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
