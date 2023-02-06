KPR Mill Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,431.44 crore, up 13.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,431.44 crore in December 2022 up 13.56% from Rs. 1,260.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.57% from Rs. 211.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.91 crore in December 2022 down 14.73% from Rs. 330.59 crore in December 2021.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.16 in December 2021.

