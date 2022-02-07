MARKET NEWS

    KPR Mill Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,260.48 crore, up 35.59% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,260.48 crore in December 2021 up 35.59% from Rs. 929.64 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.77 crore in December 2021 up 35.52% from Rs. 156.26 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.59 crore in December 2021 up 26.1% from Rs. 262.16 crore in December 2020.

    KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 22.71 in December 2020.

    KPR Mill shares closed at 715.30 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.32% returns over the last 6 months and 283.66% over the last 12 months.

    KPR Mill
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,227.451,211.34901.32
    Other Operating Income33.03--28.32
    Total Income From Operations1,260.481,211.34929.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials822.65541.21611.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.4312.1410.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-123.5286.70-155.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost112.01116.54111.28
    Depreciation41.7631.6336.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.72102.91101.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax263.43320.21214.84
    Other Income25.4014.4010.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax288.83334.61225.73
    Interest5.606.677.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax283.23327.94218.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax283.23327.94218.21
    Tax71.4685.7261.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities211.77242.22156.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period211.77242.22156.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates211.77242.22156.26
    Equity Share Capital34.4134.4134.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.167.0422.71
    Diluted EPS6.167.0422.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.167.0422.71
    Diluted EPS6.167.0422.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 07:42 pm
