KPR Mill Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,260.48 crore, up 35.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,260.48 crore in December 2021 up 35.59% from Rs. 929.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.77 crore in December 2021 up 35.52% from Rs. 156.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.59 crore in December 2021 up 26.1% from Rs. 262.16 crore in December 2020.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 22.71 in December 2020.

KPR Mill shares closed at 691.80 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 80.20% returns over the last 6 months and 271.06% over the last 12 months.