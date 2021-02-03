MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KPR Mill Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 929.64 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 07:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 929.64 crore in December 2020 up 20.77% from Rs. 769.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.26 crore in December 2020 up 65.53% from Rs. 94.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 262.16 crore in December 2020 up 79.02% from Rs. 146.44 crore in December 2019.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 22.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.31 in December 2019.

Close

KPR Mill shares closed at 932.80 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.76% returns over the last 6 months and 50.14% over the last 12 months.

KPR Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations901.32905.85748.22
Other Operating Income28.3236.0721.54
Total Income From Operations929.64941.92769.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials611.79424.12479.09
Purchase of Traded Goods10.126.5311.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-155.86134.82-50.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost111.28104.47103.93
Depreciation36.4338.3634.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses101.0482.5888.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.84151.04103.40
Other Income10.899.628.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax225.73160.66112.38
Interest7.527.4311.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax218.21153.23100.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax218.21153.23100.68
Tax61.9540.696.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities156.26112.5494.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period156.26112.5494.40
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates156.26112.5494.40
Equity Share Capital34.4134.4134.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.7116.3613.31
Diluted EPS22.7116.3613.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.7116.3613.31
Diluted EPS22.7116.3613.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.