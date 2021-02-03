KPR Mill Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 929.64 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 929.64 crore in December 2020 up 20.77% from Rs. 769.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.26 crore in December 2020 up 65.53% from Rs. 94.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 262.16 crore in December 2020 up 79.02% from Rs. 146.44 crore in December 2019.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 22.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.31 in December 2019.

KPR Mill shares closed at 932.80 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.76% returns over the last 6 months and 50.14% over the last 12 months.