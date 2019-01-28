App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KPR Mill Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 769.06 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 769.06 crore in December 2018 up 7.63% from Rs. 714.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.11 crore in December 2018 up 19% from Rs. 70.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.37 crore in December 2018 up 18.42% from Rs. 135.43 crore in December 2017.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 11.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.56 in December 2017.

KPR Mill shares closed at 530.00 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.34% returns over the last 6 months and -33.41% over the last 12 months.

KPR Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 741.04 737.79 714.51
Other Operating Income 28.02 26.39 --
Total Income From Operations 769.06 764.18 714.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 578.70 440.61 512.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.75 15.96 9.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -157.62 -21.93 -91.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.92 94.80 76.15
Depreciation 32.99 33.39 33.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.63 74.78 77.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.69 126.57 97.40
Other Income 9.69 0.89 4.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.38 127.46 101.68
Interest 9.89 10.71 12.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 117.49 116.75 89.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 117.49 116.75 89.19
Tax 33.38 33.32 18.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.11 83.43 70.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.11 83.43 70.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 84.11 83.43 70.68
Equity Share Capital 36.28 36.28 36.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.59 11.50 9.56
Diluted EPS 11.59 11.50 9.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.59 11.50 9.56
Diluted EPS 11.59 11.50 9.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels

