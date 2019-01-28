KPR Mill Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 769.06 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 769.06 crore in December 2018 up 7.63% from Rs. 714.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.11 crore in December 2018 up 19% from Rs. 70.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.37 crore in December 2018 up 18.42% from Rs. 135.43 crore in December 2017.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 11.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.56 in December 2017.

KPR Mill shares closed at 530.00 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.34% returns over the last 6 months and -33.41% over the last 12 months.