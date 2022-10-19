 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPIT Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 357.57 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y

Oct 19, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 357.57 crore in September 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 290.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.82 crore in September 2022 up 25.53% from Rs. 52.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.88 crore in September 2022 up 32.79% from Rs. 85.76 crore in September 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 660.25 on October 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.24% returns over the last 6 months and 90.66% over the last 12 months.

KPIT Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 357.57 354.79 290.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 357.57 354.79 290.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 216.59 198.75 177.75
Depreciation 23.01 21.24 20.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.72 47.15 38.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.25 87.66 53.90
Other Income 8.62 11.36 11.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.87 99.02 65.68
Interest 3.85 3.96 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.02 95.06 63.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 87.02 95.06 63.99
Tax 21.20 21.37 11.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.82 73.68 52.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.82 73.68 52.43
Equity Share Capital 269.95 270.10 269.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 2.73 1.95
Diluted EPS 2.41 2.70 1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 2.73 1.95
Diluted EPS 2.41 2.70 1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:44 pm
