KPIT Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 357.57 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.57 crore in September 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 290.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.82 crore in September 2022 up 25.53% from Rs. 52.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.88 crore in September 2022 up 32.79% from Rs. 85.76 crore in September 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 660.25 on October 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.24% returns over the last 6 months and 90.66% over the last 12 months.