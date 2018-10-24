App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 06:34 PM IST

KPIT Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 443.59 crore, up 26.22% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 443.59 crore in September 2018 up 26.22% from Rs. 351.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.08 crore in September 2018 up 46.82% from Rs. 37.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.29 crore in September 2018 up 56.34% from Rs. 62.87 crore in September 2017.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2017.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 207.25 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 63.19% over the last 12 months.

KPIT Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 443.59 420.38 351.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 443.59 420.38 351.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.25 0.15 2.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 -1.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 253.37 249.33 235.29
Depreciation 29.13 22.18 16.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.26 82.68 63.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.58 66.06 34.93
Other Income 8.58 13.59 11.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.16 79.65 46.26
Interest 3.73 3.55 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.43 76.10 45.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.43 76.10 45.10
Tax 10.34 16.94 7.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.08 59.16 37.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.08 59.16 37.52
Equity Share Capital 38.13 37.99 37.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 3.06 1.95
Diluted EPS 2.76 2.96 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 3.06 1.95
Diluted EPS 2.76 2.96 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 06:32 pm

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #KPIT Tech #KPIT Technologies #Results

