KPIT Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 443.59 crore, up 26.22% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 443.59 crore in September 2018 up 26.22% from Rs. 351.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.08 crore in September 2018 up 46.82% from Rs. 37.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.29 crore in September 2018 up 56.34% from Rs. 62.87 crore in September 2017.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2017.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 207.25 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 63.19% over the last 12 months.