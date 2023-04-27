KPIT Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore, up 27.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore in March 2023 up 27.78% from Rs. 331.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.21 crore in March 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 86.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.29 crore in March 2023 up 4.93% from Rs. 117.50 crore in March 2022.