KPIT Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore, up 27.78% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore in March 2023 up 27.78% from Rs. 331.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.21 crore in March 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 86.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.29 crore in March 2023 up 4.93% from Rs. 117.50 crore in March 2022.

KPIT Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 424.13 379.94 331.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 424.13 379.94 331.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 242.47 229.52 196.60
Depreciation 22.31 23.97 20.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.48 58.63 59.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.87 67.82 55.26
Other Income 4.12 21.54 41.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.98 89.36 96.68
Interest 3.11 3.75 5.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.87 85.61 91.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.87 85.61 91.26
Tax 23.67 19.15 5.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.21 66.45 86.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.21 66.45 86.23
Equity Share Capital 270.35 270.16 270.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 2.46 3.19
Diluted EPS 2.72 2.43 3.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 2.46 3.19
Diluted EPS 2.72 2.43 3.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited