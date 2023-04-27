KPIT Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore, up 27.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore in March 2023 up 27.78% from Rs. 331.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.21 crore in March 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 86.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.29 crore in March 2023 up 4.93% from Rs. 117.50 crore in March 2022.

KPIT Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2022.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 904.80 on April 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.92% returns over the last 6 months and 72.56% over the last 12 months.