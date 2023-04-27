English
    KPIT Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore, up 27.78% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 424.13 crore in March 2023 up 27.78% from Rs. 331.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.21 crore in March 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 86.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.29 crore in March 2023 up 4.93% from Rs. 117.50 crore in March 2022.

    KPIT Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2022.

    KPIT Tech shares closed at 904.80 on April 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.92% returns over the last 6 months and 72.56% over the last 12 months.

    KPIT Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations424.13379.94331.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations424.13379.94331.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost242.47229.52196.60
    Depreciation22.3123.9720.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.4858.6359.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.8767.8255.26
    Other Income4.1221.5441.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.9889.3696.68
    Interest3.113.755.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.8785.6191.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.8785.6191.26
    Tax23.6719.155.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.2166.4586.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.2166.4586.23
    Equity Share Capital270.35270.16270.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.752.463.19
    Diluted EPS2.722.433.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.752.463.19
    Diluted EPS2.722.433.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:33 am