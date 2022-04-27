 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KPIT Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.92 crore, up 39.89% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 331.92 crore in March 2022 up 39.89% from Rs. 237.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.23 crore in March 2022 up 107.82% from Rs. 41.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.50 crore in March 2022 up 68.19% from Rs. 69.86 crore in March 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 519.55 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.78% returns over the last 6 months and 161.94% over the last 12 months.

KPIT Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 331.92 305.19 237.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 331.92 305.19 237.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 196.60 178.70 136.24
Depreciation 20.82 21.06 21.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.24 55.97 37.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.26 49.45 42.93
Other Income 41.42 10.80 5.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.68 60.26 48.85
Interest 5.42 2.10 1.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.26 58.15 47.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.26 58.15 47.07
Tax 5.04 11.03 5.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.23 47.12 41.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.23 47.12 41.49
Equity Share Capital 270.02 269.86 269.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 1.75 1.54
Diluted EPS 3.16 1.73 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 1.75 1.54
Diluted EPS 3.16 1.73 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPIT Tech #KPIT Technologies #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2022 01:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.