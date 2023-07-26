KPIT Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 444.96 crore, up 25.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.96 crore in June 2023 up 25.41% from Rs. 354.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.66 crore in June 2023 up 4.04% from Rs. 73.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.25 crore in June 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 120.26 crore in June 2022.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.73 in June 2022.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 1,056.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.65% returns over the last 6 months and 98.42% over the last 12 months.