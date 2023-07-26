English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KPIT Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 444.96 crore, up 25.41% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 444.96 crore in June 2023 up 25.41% from Rs. 354.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.66 crore in June 2023 up 4.04% from Rs. 73.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.25 crore in June 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 120.26 crore in June 2022.

    KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.73 in June 2022.

    KPIT Tech shares closed at 1,056.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.65% returns over the last 6 months and 98.42% over the last 12 months.

    KPIT Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations444.96424.13354.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations444.96424.13354.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost267.40242.47198.75
    Depreciation22.8722.3121.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.6462.4847.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.0496.8787.66
    Other Income2.344.1211.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.38100.9899.02
    Interest3.813.113.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.5797.8795.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax99.5797.8795.06
    Tax22.9123.6721.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.6674.2173.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.6674.2173.68
    Equity Share Capital270.60270.35270.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.832.752.73
    Diluted EPS2.812.722.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.832.752.73
    Diluted EPS2.812.722.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KPIT Tech #KPIT Technologies #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!