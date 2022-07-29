 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPIT Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.79 crore, up 40.02% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 354.79 crore in June 2022 up 40.02% from Rs. 253.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.68 crore in June 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 52.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.26 crore in June 2022 up 42.45% from Rs. 84.42 crore in June 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 536.25 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

KPIT Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 354.79 331.92 253.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 354.79 331.92 253.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 198.75 196.60 151.76
Depreciation 21.24 20.82 19.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.15 59.24 30.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.66 55.26 51.54
Other Income 11.36 41.42 13.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.02 96.68 64.81
Interest 3.96 5.42 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.06 91.26 63.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.06 91.26 63.17
Tax 21.37 5.04 10.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.68 86.23 52.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.68 86.23 52.35
Equity Share Capital 270.10 270.02 269.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 3.19 1.95
Diluted EPS 2.70 3.16 1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 3.19 1.95
Diluted EPS 2.70 3.16 1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:54 am
