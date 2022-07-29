KPIT Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.79 crore, up 40.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.79 crore in June 2022 up 40.02% from Rs. 253.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.68 crore in June 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 52.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.26 crore in June 2022 up 42.45% from Rs. 84.42 crore in June 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 536.25 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)