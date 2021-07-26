KPIT Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 253.39 crore, up 42.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.39 crore in June 2021 up 42.31% from Rs. 178.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.35 crore in June 2021 up 258.92% from Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.42 crore in June 2021 up 101.53% from Rs. 41.89 crore in June 2020.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2020.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 285.25 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)