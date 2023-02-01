KPIT Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 379.94 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 379.94 357.57 305.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 379.94 357.57 305.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 229.52 216.59 178.70 Depreciation 23.97 23.01 21.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 58.63 35.72 55.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.82 82.25 49.45 Other Income 21.54 8.62 10.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.36 90.87 60.26 Interest 3.75 3.85 2.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.61 87.02 58.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 85.61 87.02 58.15 Tax 19.15 21.20 11.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.45 65.82 47.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.45 65.82 47.12 Equity Share Capital 270.16 269.95 269.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.46 2.44 1.75 Diluted EPS 2.43 2.41 1.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.46 2.44 1.75 Diluted EPS 2.43 2.41 1.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited