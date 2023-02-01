 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KPIT Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 379.94 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 379.94 crore in December 2022 up 24.49% from Rs. 305.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.45 crore in December 2022 up 41.04% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.33 crore in December 2022 up 39.36% from Rs. 81.32 crore in December 2021.
KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021. KPIT Tech shares closed at 762.35 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.41% returns over the last 6 months and 17.92% over the last 12 months.
KPIT Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations379.94357.57305.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations379.94357.57305.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost229.52216.59178.70
Depreciation23.9723.0121.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses58.6335.7255.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.8282.2549.45
Other Income21.548.6210.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.3690.8760.26
Interest3.753.852.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.6187.0258.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax85.6187.0258.15
Tax19.1521.2011.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.4565.8247.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.4565.8247.12
Equity Share Capital270.16269.95269.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.462.441.75
Diluted EPS2.432.411.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.462.441.75
Diluted EPS2.432.411.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPIT Tech #KPIT Technologies #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm