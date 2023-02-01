KPIT Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 379.94 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 379.94 crore in December 2022 up 24.49% from Rs. 305.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.45 crore in December 2022 up 41.04% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.33 crore in December 2022 up 39.36% from Rs. 81.32 crore in December 2021.
KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021.
|KPIT Tech shares closed at 762.35 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.41% returns over the last 6 months and 17.92% over the last 12 months.
|KPIT Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|379.94
|357.57
|305.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|379.94
|357.57
|305.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|229.52
|216.59
|178.70
|Depreciation
|23.97
|23.01
|21.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.63
|35.72
|55.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.82
|82.25
|49.45
|Other Income
|21.54
|8.62
|10.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.36
|90.87
|60.26
|Interest
|3.75
|3.85
|2.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|85.61
|87.02
|58.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|85.61
|87.02
|58.15
|Tax
|19.15
|21.20
|11.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|66.45
|65.82
|47.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|66.45
|65.82
|47.12
|Equity Share Capital
|270.16
|269.95
|269.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|2.44
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|2.43
|2.41
|1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|2.44
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|2.43
|2.41
|1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited