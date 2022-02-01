KPIT Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 305.19 crore, up 53.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.19 crore in December 2021 up 53.94% from Rs. 198.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021 up 89.1% from Rs. 24.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.32 crore in December 2021 up 56.63% from Rs. 51.92 crore in December 2020.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2020.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 646.50 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 118.26% returns over the last 6 months and 368.65% over the last 12 months.