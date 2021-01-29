KPIT Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 198.25 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.25 crore in December 2020 down 13.53% from Rs. 229.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.92 crore in December 2020 down 27.52% from Rs. 34.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.92 crore in December 2020 down 22.37% from Rs. 66.88 crore in December 2019.

KPIT Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2019.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 132.95 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 99.77% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.