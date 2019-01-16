KPIT Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 222.61 crore, down 41.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.61 crore in December 2018 down 41.06% from Rs. 377.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.80 crore in December 2018 down 46.97% from Rs. 48.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.46 crore in December 2018 down 42.57% from Rs. 75.68 crore in December 2017.

KPIT Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.53 in December 2017.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 211.85 on January 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and 5.32% over the last 12 months.