KPIT Tech Q2 results: Net profit up 28% at Rs 83 crore, firm raises FY23 guidance

KPIT Technologies, the auto industry-focused technology company, on October 19 reported a rise of 28.2 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The company had reported a net profit of Rs 65.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the firm's profit declined 2 percent from Rs 85.43 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY23).

Revenue from operations increased 26.06 percent to Rs 744.83 crore as against Rs 590.87 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

In dollar terms, the revenue grew 17.2 percent year-on-year and 4.8 percent sequentially to $94.2 million.

Moreover, KPIT Tech also increased its FY23 growth outlook to 23 percent+ as against 18-21 percent earlier. "The organic growth outlook is 200+ basis points higher than the higher end of the 18-21 percent outlook at the beginning of the year," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, its co-founder, chief executive and managing director Kishor Patil said a recent 80-million euro acquisition of Technica, which will start reflecting in the second half, will help take the overall revenue growth to up to 32 per cent, and added that without the acquired company's performance, the same would have been 23 per cent, which is still higher than the earlier revenue growth guidance of 18-21 per cent.

Further, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 147.46 crore, up 28.08 percent from Rs 115.13 crore year-on-year. It also increased its EBITDA margin to 18.5-19 percent.

KPIT Tech also stated that its earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs 3.09 in September 2022 from Rs 2.42 in September 2021.

In its FY23 guidance, the firm also noted that supply-side pressures, albeit easing out, will continue to a certain extent in FY23. It added, that it will "focus on talent development and retention." It also said that increments and promotions will be "higher than average."

Commenting on the results, Patil said,” Software is at the heart of the transformation that the mobility industry is witnessing. KPIT’s position as a leader in this transformation is leading to consistency in performance and long-term visibility of growth. Q2FY23 performance has been better than expectations. We have a healthy pipeline with a couple of mega engagements expected to get closed in the coming 3-4 months."

Sachin Tikekar, President and Joint MD, KPIT said,” We are seeing the result of this and thus witnessing increased traction with our Strategic Clients. The supply-side constraints are gradually moving in the right direction with attrition numbers consistently on the decline. We are very excited with the addition of Technica to the KPIT family with the closing effected in October 2022”.

Meanwhile, shares of KPIT Tech on October 19 closed 1.63 percent lower at Rs 649.50 apiece on BSE from the previous close. The firm's scrip had recorded an intra-day low of Rs 622, down 6.2 percent.