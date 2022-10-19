 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPIT Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 744.83 crore, up 26.06% Y-o-Y

Oct 19, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 744.83 crore in September 2022 up 26.06% from Rs. 590.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.48 crore in September 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 65.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.46 crore in September 2022 up 28.08% from Rs. 115.13 crore in September 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in September 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 660.25 on October 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.63% returns over the last 6 months and 95.92% over the last 12 months.

KPIT Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 744.83 685.72 590.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 744.83 685.72 590.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 496.44 452.82 398.94
Depreciation 32.74 31.02 29.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.42 99.73 87.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.23 102.15 74.97
Other Income 9.49 15.90 11.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.72 118.05 86.04
Interest 7.03 6.34 3.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.69 111.71 82.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.69 111.71 82.19
Tax 25.56 24.43 17.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.13 87.28 65.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.13 87.28 65.10
Minority Interest -0.09 -2.23 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.44 0.38 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.48 85.43 65.10
Equity Share Capital 269.95 270.10 269.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.09 3.16 2.42
Diluted EPS 3.06 3.13 2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 3.16 2.42
Diluted EPS 3.06 3.13 2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:44 pm
