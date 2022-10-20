KPIT Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 744.83 crore, up 26.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 744.83 crore in September 2022 up 26.06% from Rs. 590.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.48 crore in September 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 65.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.46 crore in September 2022 up 28.08% from Rs. 115.13 crore in September 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in September 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 649.50 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 87.55% over the last 12 months.