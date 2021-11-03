KPIT Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 590.87 crore, up 21.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.87 crore in September 2021 up 21.71% from Rs. 485.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.10 crore in September 2021 up 133.43% from Rs. 27.89 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.13 crore in September 2021 up 59.5% from Rs. 72.18 crore in September 2020.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2020.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 327.40 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 62.16% returns over the last 6 months and 260.37% over the last 12 months.