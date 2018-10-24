KPIT Tech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.87 crore, Up 17.78% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are: Net Sales at Rs 1,078.87 crore in September 2018 Up 17.78% from Rs. 916.02 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.06 crore in September 2018 Up 37.41% from Rs. 59.72 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.58 crore in September 2018 Up 51.06% from Rs. 101.67 crore in September 2017. KPIT Tech EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.11 in September 2017. KPIT Tech shares closed at 207.25 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 63.19% over the last 12 months. KPIT Technologies Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,078.87 1,013.84 916.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,078.87 1,013.84 916.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.06 5.43 12.37 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.56 -0.42 5.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 645.09 631.07 573.82 Depreciation 36.77 27.05 19.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 285.58 254.93 233.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.81 95.78 71.01 Other Income 7.00 16.20 11.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.81 111.98 82.41 Interest 5.66 5.36 2.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.15 106.63 79.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 111.15 106.63 79.82 Tax 23.51 24.07 19.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.64 82.56 60.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.64 82.56 60.34 Minority Interest -0.51 -1.16 -0.62 Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.07 -3.96 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.06 77.43 59.72 Equity Share Capital 38.13 37.99 37.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.23 4.00 3.11 Diluted EPS 4.11 3.88 3.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.23 4.00 3.11 Diluted EPS 4.11 3.88 3.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 24, 2018 06:32 pm