KPIT Tech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.87 crore, Up 17.78% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,078.87 1,013.84 916.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,078.87 1,013.84 916.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.06 5.43 12.37 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.56 -0.42 5.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 645.09 631.07 573.82 Depreciation 36.77 27.05 19.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 285.58 254.93 233.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.81 95.78 71.01 Other Income 7.00 16.20 11.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.81 111.98 82.41 Interest 5.66 5.36 2.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.15 106.63 79.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 111.15 106.63 79.82 Tax 23.51 24.07 19.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.64 82.56 60.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.64 82.56 60.34 Minority Interest -0.51 -1.16 -0.62 Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.07 -3.96 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.06 77.43 59.72 Equity Share Capital 38.13 37.99 37.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.23 4.00 3.11 Diluted EPS 4.11 3.88 3.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.23 4.00 3.11 Diluted EPS 4.11 3.88 3.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited