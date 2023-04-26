 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPIT Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.37 crore, up 56.09% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.37 crore in March 2023 up 56.09% from Rs. 651.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2023 up 41.49% from Rs. 78.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.56 crore in March 2023 up 40.25% from Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022.

KPIT Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,017.37 917.12 651.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,017.37 917.12 651.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.77 54.11 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.28 -38.72 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 640.86 565.18 432.90
Depreciation 42.21 40.41 30.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 169.17 169.62 97.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.09 126.52 90.68
Other Income 6.26 21.06 13.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.35 147.58 103.73
Interest 10.66 8.28 7.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 135.69 139.30 96.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 135.69 139.30 96.68
Tax 24.62 35.32 16.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.07 103.98 80.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.07 103.98 80.05
Minority Interest 0.02 -3.57 -1.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.51 0.07 0.54
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 111.60 100.49 78.88
Equity Share Capital 270.35 270.16 270.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.13 3.72 2.92
Diluted EPS 4.09 3.68 2.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.13 3.72 2.92
Diluted EPS 4.09 3.68 2.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited