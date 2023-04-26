KPIT Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.37 crore, up 56.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.37 crore in March 2023 up 56.09% from Rs. 651.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2023 up 41.49% from Rs. 78.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.56 crore in March 2023 up 40.25% from Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022.