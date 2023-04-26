KPIT Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.37 crore, up 56.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.37 crore in March 2023 up 56.09% from Rs. 651.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2023 up 41.49% from Rs. 78.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.56 crore in March 2023 up 40.25% from Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2022.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 852.00 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.51% returns over the last 6 months and 62.49% over the last 12 months.