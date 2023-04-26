English
    KPIT Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.37 crore, up 56.09% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,017.37 crore in March 2023 up 56.09% from Rs. 651.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.60 crore in March 2023 up 41.49% from Rs. 78.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.56 crore in March 2023 up 40.25% from Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022.

    KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2022.

    KPIT Tech shares closed at 852.00 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.51% returns over the last 6 months and 62.49% over the last 12 months.

    KPIT Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,017.37917.12651.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,017.37917.12651.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.7754.11--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.28-38.72--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost640.86565.18432.90
    Depreciation42.2140.4130.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses169.17169.6297.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.09126.5290.68
    Other Income6.2621.0613.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.35147.58103.73
    Interest10.668.287.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax135.69139.3096.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax135.69139.3096.68
    Tax24.6235.3216.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.07103.9880.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.07103.9880.05
    Minority Interest0.02-3.57-1.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.510.070.54
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates111.60100.4978.88
    Equity Share Capital270.35270.16270.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.133.722.92
    Diluted EPS4.093.682.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.133.722.92
    Diluted EPS4.093.682.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

