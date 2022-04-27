 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KPIT Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.77 crore, up 20.62% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 651.77 crore in March 2022 up 20.62% from Rs. 540.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.88 crore in March 2022 up 68.71% from Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022 up 43.23% from Rs. 93.87 crore in March 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 519.55 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.78% returns over the last 6 months and 161.94% over the last 12 months.

KPIT Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 651.77 622.37 540.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 651.77 622.37 540.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 432.90 402.98 353.10
Depreciation 30.72 31.16 30.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.47 104.41 99.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.68 83.82 56.65
Other Income 13.05 8.55 6.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.73 92.37 62.96
Interest 7.05 4.48 3.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.68 87.89 58.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.68 87.89 58.99
Tax 16.63 17.24 11.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.05 70.65 47.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.05 70.65 47.05
Minority Interest -1.71 -0.30 -0.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.54 -0.34 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.88 70.01 46.75
Equity Share Capital 270.02 269.86 269.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.92 2.60 1.74
Diluted EPS 2.89 2.56 1.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.92 2.60 1.74
Diluted EPS 2.89 2.56 1.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPIT Tech #KPIT Technologies #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2022 01:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.