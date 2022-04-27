KPIT Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.77 crore, up 20.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.77 crore in March 2022 up 20.62% from Rs. 540.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.88 crore in March 2022 up 68.71% from Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022 up 43.23% from Rs. 93.87 crore in March 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 519.55 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.78% returns over the last 6 months and 161.94% over the last 12 months.