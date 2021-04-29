KPIT Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 540.33 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.33 crore in March 2021 down 2.86% from Rs. 556.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2021 up 25.9% from Rs. 37.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.87 crore in March 2021 up 7.21% from Rs. 87.56 crore in March 2020.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2020.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 194.25 on April 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.62% returns over the last 6 months and 289.67% over the last 12 months.