English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KPIT Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,097.62 crore, up 60.07% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,097.62 crore in June 2023 up 60.07% from Rs. 685.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.00 crore in June 2023 up 56.85% from Rs. 85.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.38 crore in June 2023 up 57.9% from Rs. 149.07 crore in June 2022.

    KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.16 in June 2022.

    KPIT Tech shares closed at 1,056.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.65% returns over the last 6 months and 98.42% over the last 12 months.

    KPIT Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,097.621,017.37685.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,097.621,017.37685.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.9211.77--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.7813.28--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost713.54640.86452.82
    Depreciation45.0442.2131.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.06169.1799.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.84140.09102.15
    Other Income21.516.2615.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax190.34146.35118.05
    Interest13.7110.666.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax176.63135.69111.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax176.63135.69111.71
    Tax42.2024.6224.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities134.44111.0787.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period134.44111.0787.28
    Minority Interest-0.440.02-2.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.510.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates134.00111.6085.43
    Equity Share Capital270.60270.35270.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.954.133.16
    Diluted EPS4.914.093.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.954.133.16
    Diluted EPS4.914.093.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KPIT Tech #KPIT Technologies #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:55 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!