KPIT Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.72 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 685.72 crore in June 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 567.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.43 crore in June 2022 up 41.8% from Rs. 60.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.07 crore in June 2022 up 35.2% from Rs. 110.26 crore in June 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 530.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.19% returns over the last 6 months and 80.00% over the last 12 months.

KPIT Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 685.72 651.77 567.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 685.72 651.77 567.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 452.82 432.90 375.78
Depreciation 31.02 30.72 28.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.73 97.47 93.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.15 90.68 69.47
Other Income 15.90 13.05 12.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.05 103.73 81.61
Interest 6.34 7.05 4.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.71 96.68 77.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 111.71 96.68 77.60
Tax 24.43 16.63 17.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.28 80.05 60.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.28 80.05 60.25
Minority Interest -2.23 -1.71 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.38 0.54 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.43 78.88 60.25
Equity Share Capital 270.10 270.02 269.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.16 2.92 2.24
Diluted EPS 3.13 2.89 2.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.16 2.92 2.24
Diluted EPS 3.13 2.89 2.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
