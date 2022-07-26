KPIT Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.72 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 685.72 crore in June 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 567.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.43 crore in June 2022 up 41.8% from Rs. 60.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.07 crore in June 2022 up 35.2% from Rs. 110.26 crore in June 2021.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2021.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 530.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.19% returns over the last 6 months and 80.00% over the last 12 months.