KPIT Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 567.38 crore, up 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 567.38 crore in June 2021 up 14.5% from Rs. 495.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.25 crore in June 2021 up 150.85% from Rs. 24.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.26 crore in June 2021 up 64% from Rs. 67.23 crore in June 2020.

KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2020.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 285.00 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.40% returns over the last 6 months and 325.69% over the last 12 months.