KPIT Tech consolidated Jun'18 sales at Rs 1,013.84 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,013.84 966.43 868.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,013.84 966.43 868.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.43 16.38 10.64 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 2.04 1.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 631.07 608.84 538.70 Depreciation 27.05 25.64 19.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 254.93 229.34 238.35 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.78 84.19 60.46 Other Income 16.20 19.05 12.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.98 103.24 72.51 Interest 5.36 2.86 2.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.63 100.38 69.95 Exceptional Items -- -- 2.56 P/L Before Tax 106.63 100.38 72.50 Tax 24.07 16.54 16.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.56 83.85 55.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.56 83.85 55.52 Minority Interest -1.16 -- -0.07 Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.96 -7.25 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.43 76.60 55.45 Equity Share Capital 37.99 37.90 37.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.00 3.93 2.89 Diluted EPS 3.88 3.81 2.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.00 3.93 2.89 Diluted EPS 3.88 3.81 2.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited