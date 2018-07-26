KPIT Tech consolidated Jun'18 sales at Rs 1,013.84 crore

KPIT Technologies has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,013.84 crore and a net profit of Rs 77.43 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × KPIT Technologies has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,013.84 crore and a net profit of Rs 77.43 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 868.48 crore and net profit was Rs 55.45 crore. KPIT Tech shares closed at 291.50 on July 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 135.46% over the last 12 months. KPIT Technologies Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,013.84 966.43 868.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,013.84 966.43 868.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.43 16.38 10.64 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 2.04 1.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 631.07 608.84 538.70 Depreciation 27.05 25.64 19.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 254.93 229.34 238.35 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.78 84.19 60.46 Other Income 16.20 19.05 12.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.98 103.24 72.51 Interest 5.36 2.86 2.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.63 100.38 69.95 Exceptional Items -- -- 2.56 P/L Before Tax 106.63 100.38 72.50 Tax 24.07 16.54 16.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.56 83.85 55.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.56 83.85 55.52 Minority Interest -1.16 -- -0.07 Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.96 -7.25 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.43 76.60 55.45 Equity Share Capital 37.99 37.90 37.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.00 3.93 2.89 Diluted EPS 3.88 3.81 2.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.00 3.93 2.89 Diluted EPS 3.88 3.81 2.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 26, 2018 12:52 pm