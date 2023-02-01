KPIT Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 917.12 crore, up 47.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 917.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.36% from Rs. 622.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.49 crore in December 2022 up 43.54% from Rs. 70.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.99 crore in December 2022 up 52.18% from Rs. 123.53 crore in December 2021.
KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.
|KPIT Tech shares closed at 762.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.05% over the last 12 months.
|KPIT Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|917.12
|744.83
|622.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|917.12
|744.83
|622.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.11
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-38.72
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|565.18
|496.44
|402.98
|Depreciation
|40.41
|32.74
|31.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|169.62
|110.42
|104.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|126.52
|105.23
|83.82
|Other Income
|21.06
|9.49
|8.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|147.58
|114.72
|92.37
|Interest
|8.28
|7.03
|4.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|139.30
|107.69
|87.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|139.30
|107.69
|87.89
|Tax
|35.32
|25.56
|17.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|103.98
|82.13
|70.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|103.98
|82.13
|70.65
|Minority Interest
|-3.57
|-0.09
|-0.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.07
|1.44
|-0.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|100.49
|83.48
|70.01
|Equity Share Capital
|270.16
|269.95
|269.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.72
|3.09
|2.60
|Diluted EPS
|3.68
|3.06
|2.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.72
|3.04
|2.60
|Diluted EPS
|3.68
|3.06
|2.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited