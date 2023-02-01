KPIT Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 917.12 crore, up 47.36% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 917.12 744.83 622.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 917.12 744.83 622.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 54.11 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.72 -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 565.18 496.44 402.98 Depreciation 40.41 32.74 31.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 169.62 110.42 104.41 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.52 105.23 83.82 Other Income 21.06 9.49 8.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.58 114.72 92.37 Interest 8.28 7.03 4.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.30 107.69 87.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 139.30 107.69 87.89 Tax 35.32 25.56 17.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.98 82.13 70.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.98 82.13 70.65 Minority Interest -3.57 -0.09 -0.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 1.44 -0.34 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 100.49 83.48 70.01 Equity Share Capital 270.16 269.95 269.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.72 3.09 2.60 Diluted EPS 3.68 3.06 2.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.72 3.04 2.60 Diluted EPS 3.68 3.06 2.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited