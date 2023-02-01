 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KPIT Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 917.12 crore, up 47.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 917.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.36% from Rs. 622.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.49 crore in December 2022 up 43.54% from Rs. 70.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.99 crore in December 2022 up 52.18% from Rs. 123.53 crore in December 2021.
KPIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021. KPIT Tech shares closed at 762.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.05% over the last 12 months.
KPIT Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations917.12744.83622.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations917.12744.83622.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials54.11----
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.72----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost565.18496.44402.98
Depreciation40.4132.7431.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses169.62110.42104.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.52105.2383.82
Other Income21.069.498.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.58114.7292.37
Interest8.287.034.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.30107.6987.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax139.30107.6987.89
Tax35.3225.5617.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.9882.1370.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.9882.1370.65
Minority Interest-3.57-0.09-0.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.071.44-0.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates100.4983.4870.01
Equity Share Capital270.16269.95269.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.723.092.60
Diluted EPS3.683.062.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.723.042.60
Diluted EPS3.683.062.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPIT Tech #KPIT Technologies #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:55 pm