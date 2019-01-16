KPIT Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 563.70 crore, Down 38.24% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 563.70 1,078.87 912.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 563.70 1,078.87 912.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.06 7.17 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.56 -0.91 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 340.83 645.09 570.76 Depreciation 10.18 36.77 20.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 157.77 285.58 236.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.91 109.81 78.55 Other Income 3.00 7.00 2.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.92 116.81 81.09 Interest 2.75 5.66 2.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.17 111.15 78.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 55.17 111.15 78.66 Tax 17.35 23.51 16.76 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.82 87.64 61.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 27.11 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.93 87.64 61.90 Minority Interest -1.02 -0.51 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -5.07 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.92 82.06 61.90 Equity Share Capital 38.29 38.13 37.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.28 4.23 3.20 Diluted EPS 3.21 4.11 3.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.28 4.23 3.20 Diluted EPS 3.21 4.11 3.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited