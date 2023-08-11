KPIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,622.00 crore, up 134.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,622.00 crore in June 2023 up 134.89% from Rs. 1,542.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.00 crore in June 2023 up 11.5% from Rs. 113.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 343.00 crore in June 2023 up 78.65% from Rs. 192.00 crore in June 2022.

KPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.56 in June 2022.

KPIL shares closed at 644.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.36% returns over the last 6 months and 74.44% over the last 12 months.