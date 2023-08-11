English
    KPIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,622.00 crore, up 134.89% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Projects International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,622.00 crore in June 2023 up 134.89% from Rs. 1,542.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.00 crore in June 2023 up 11.5% from Rs. 113.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 343.00 crore in June 2023 up 78.65% from Rs. 192.00 crore in June 2022.

    KPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.56 in June 2022.

    KPIL shares closed at 644.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.36% returns over the last 6 months and 74.44% over the last 12 months.

    Kalpataru Projects International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,622.004,396.001,542.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,622.004,396.001,542.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,493.001,952.00672.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.0053.00-105.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost300.00282.00122.00
    Depreciation93.0083.0025.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,513.001,798.00723.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.00228.00105.00
    Other Income29.0022.0062.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax250.00250.00167.00
    Interest75.0084.0028.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax175.00166.00139.00
    Exceptional Items--54.00--
    P/L Before Tax175.00220.00139.00
    Tax49.0068.0026.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities126.00152.00113.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period126.00152.00113.00
    Equity Share Capital32.0032.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.739.367.56
    Diluted EPS7.739.367.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.739.367.56
    Diluted EPS7.739.367.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kalpataru Projects International #KPIL #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

