KPIGREEN Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.09 crore, up 145.34% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.09 crore in September 2022 up 145.34% from Rs. 55.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.80 crore in September 2022 up 57.91% from Rs. 11.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.29 crore in September 2022 up 90.86% from Rs. 23.73 crore in September 2021.

KPIGREEN EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.59 in September 2021.

KPIGREEN shares closed at 852.70 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 65.48% returns over the last 6 months and 503.90% over the last 12 months.

KPI Green Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 136.09 116.40 55.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 136.09 116.40 55.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.75 68.81 25.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.69 0.60 0.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.80 -0.14 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.36 1.71 0.91
Depreciation 4.69 4.57 1.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.03 7.47 4.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.37 33.38 21.90
Other Income 0.22 0.40 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.60 33.78 22.16
Interest 8.66 8.47 7.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.93 25.31 14.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.93 25.31 14.59
Tax 13.14 1.92 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.80 23.39 11.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.80 23.39 11.90
Equity Share Capital 18.07 18.07 18.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.40 12.94 6.59
Diluted EPS 10.40 12.94 6.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.40 12.94 6.59
Diluted EPS 10.40 12.94 6.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:00 pm
