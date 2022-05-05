 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPIGREEN Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.33 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.33 crore in March 2022 up 46.4% from Rs. 48.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2022 down 40.01% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.92 crore in March 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 27.16 crore in March 2021.

KPIGREEN EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.23 in March 2021.

KPIGREEN shares closed at 493.15 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 154.07% returns over the last 6 months

KPI Green Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.33 57.81 48.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.33 57.81 48.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.53 21.83 10.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.69 0.53 1.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.03 0.25 -0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.67 1.08 0.73
Depreciation 4.26 3.45 2.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.31 5.95 8.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.89 24.72 24.22
Other Income 0.77 0.20 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.66 24.92 24.48
Interest 12.87 8.61 3.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.79 16.31 21.33
Exceptional Items -0.11 -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.67 16.31 21.33
Tax 5.50 3.79 0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.17 12.52 20.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.17 12.52 20.29
Equity Share Capital 18.07 18.07 18.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 102.10
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.74 6.93 11.23
Diluted EPS 6.74 6.93 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.74 6.93 11.23
Diluted EPS 6.74 6.93 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
