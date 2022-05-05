KPIGREEN Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.33 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.33 crore in March 2022 up 46.4% from Rs. 48.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2022 down 40.01% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.92 crore in March 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 27.16 crore in March 2021.

KPIGREEN EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.23 in March 2021.

KPIGREEN shares closed at 493.15 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 154.07% returns over the last 6 months