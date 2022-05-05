English
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India's Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    KPIGREEN Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.33 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.33 crore in March 2022 up 46.4% from Rs. 48.04 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2022 down 40.01% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.92 crore in March 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 27.16 crore in March 2021.

    KPIGREEN EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.23 in March 2021.

    KPIGREEN shares closed at 493.15 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 154.07% returns over the last 6 months

    KPI Green Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.3357.8148.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.3357.8148.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.5321.8310.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.690.531.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.030.25-0.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.671.080.73
    Depreciation4.263.452.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.315.958.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8924.7224.22
    Other Income0.770.200.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.6624.9224.48
    Interest12.878.613.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7916.3121.33
    Exceptional Items-0.11----
    P/L Before Tax17.6716.3121.33
    Tax5.503.790.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.1712.5220.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.11
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.1712.5220.29
    Equity Share Capital18.0718.0718.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----102.10
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.746.9311.23
    Diluted EPS6.746.93--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.746.9311.23
    Diluted EPS6.746.93--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KPI Green Energy #KPIGREEN #Results
    first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
