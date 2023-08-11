English
    KPIGREEN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.54 crore, down 5.89% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.54 crore in June 2023 down 5.89% from Rs. 116.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.33 crore in June 2023 down 43.01% from Rs. 23.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.07 crore in June 2023 up 12.31% from Rs. 38.35 crore in June 2022.

    KPIGREEN EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.94 in June 2022.

    KPIGREEN shares closed at 811.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.43% returns over the last 6 months and 121.48% over the last 12 months.

    KPI Green Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.5495.36116.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.5495.36116.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.6456.6068.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.370.880.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.14-0.82-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.982.881.71
    Depreciation8.295.024.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4312.527.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6918.2733.38
    Other Income1.092.230.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7820.5133.78
    Interest17.3810.578.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.409.9425.31
    Exceptional Items---0.46--
    P/L Before Tax17.409.4725.31
    Tax4.070.811.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.338.6623.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.338.6623.39
    Equity Share Capital36.1336.1318.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.692.4012.94
    Diluted EPS3.692.4012.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.692.4012.94
    Diluted EPS3.692.4012.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

