KPIGREEN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.54 crore, down 5.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.54 crore in June 2023 down 5.89% from Rs. 116.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.33 crore in June 2023 down 43.01% from Rs. 23.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.07 crore in June 2023 up 12.31% from Rs. 38.35 crore in June 2022.

KPIGREEN EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.94 in June 2022.

KPIGREEN shares closed at 811.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.43% returns over the last 6 months and 121.48% over the last 12 months.