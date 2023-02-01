 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPIGREEN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.68 crore, up 141.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.68 crore in December 2022 up 141.61% from Rs. 57.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.55 crore in December 2022 up 120.09% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.79 crore in December 2022 up 68.45% from Rs. 28.37 crore in December 2021.

KPI Green Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 139.68 136.09 57.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 139.68 136.09 57.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.33 82.75 21.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.08 0.69 0.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 -0.80 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.96 1.36 1.08
Depreciation 4.82 4.69 3.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.31 7.03 5.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.60 40.37 24.72
Other Income 0.37 0.22 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.97 40.60 24.92
Interest 9.10 8.66 8.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.86 31.93 16.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.86 31.93 16.31
Tax 6.31 13.14 3.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.55 18.80 12.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.55 18.80 12.52
Equity Share Capital 18.07 18.07 18.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.25 10.40 6.93
Diluted EPS 15.25 10.40 6.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.25 10.40 6.93
Diluted EPS 15.25 10.40 6.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
