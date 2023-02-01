English
    KPIGREEN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.68 crore, up 141.61% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 139.68 crore in December 2022 up 141.61% from Rs. 57.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.55 crore in December 2022 up 120.09% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.79 crore in December 2022 up 68.45% from Rs. 28.37 crore in December 2021.

    KPI Green Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.68136.0957.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations139.68136.0957.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.3382.7521.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.080.690.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-0.800.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.961.361.08
    Depreciation4.824.693.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.317.035.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.6040.3724.72
    Other Income0.370.220.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.9740.6024.92
    Interest9.108.668.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.8631.9316.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.8631.9316.31
    Tax6.3113.143.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.5518.8012.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.5518.8012.52
    Equity Share Capital18.0718.0718.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2510.406.93
    Diluted EPS15.2510.406.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2510.406.93
    Diluted EPS15.2510.406.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited