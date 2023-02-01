KPIGREEN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.68 crore, up 141.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.68 crore in December 2022 up 141.61% from Rs. 57.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.55 crore in December 2022 up 120.09% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.79 crore in December 2022 up 68.45% from Rs. 28.37 crore in December 2021.

KPIGREEN EPS has increased to Rs. 15.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.93 in December 2021.

