 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KPIGREEN Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.84 crore, up 178.32% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.84 crore in September 2022 up 178.32% from Rs. 57.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2022 up 72.64% from Rs. 12.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.07 crore in September 2022 up 120.3% from Rs. 24.09 crore in September 2021.

KPIGREEN EPS has increased to Rs. 11.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.78 in September 2021.

KPIGREEN shares closed at 852.70 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 65.48% returns over the last 6 months and 503.90% over the last 12 months.

KPI Green Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.84 122.33 57.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.84 122.33 57.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.08 69.78 27.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.69 0.60 0.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.80 -0.14 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.39 1.74 0.93
Depreciation 5.64 5.26 1.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.72 8.47 5.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.13 36.62 22.22
Other Income 0.30 0.48 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.43 37.09 22.52
Interest 11.08 10.88 7.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.35 26.22 14.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.35 26.22 14.94
Tax 15.19 3.99 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.16 22.23 12.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.16 22.23 12.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.16 22.23 12.26
Equity Share Capital 18.07 18.07 18.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.71 12.31 6.78
Diluted EPS 11.71 12.31 6.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.71 12.31 6.78
Diluted EPS 11.71 12.31 6.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPI Green Energy #KPIGREEN #Results
first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.