KPIGREEN Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.84 crore, up 178.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.84 crore in September 2022 up 178.32% from Rs. 57.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2022 up 72.64% from Rs. 12.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.07 crore in September 2022 up 120.3% from Rs. 24.09 crore in September 2021.

KPIGREEN EPS has increased to Rs. 11.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.78 in September 2021.

KPIGREEN shares closed at 852.70 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 65.48% returns over the last 6 months and 503.90% over the last 12 months.