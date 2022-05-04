 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPIGREEN Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.89 crore, up 55.91% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.89 crore in March 2022 up 55.91% from Rs. 48.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in March 2022 down 51.14% from Rs. 20.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.49 crore in March 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 27.05 crore in March 2021.

KPIGREEN EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.17 in March 2021.

KPIGREEN shares closed at 519.10 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 192.12% returns over the last 6 months

KPI Green Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.89 62.20 48.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.89 62.20 48.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.33 25.14 10.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.69 0.53 1.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.03 0.25 -0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.70 1.13 0.73
Depreciation 4.47 3.45 2.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.53 6.16 8.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.20 25.53 24.11
Other Income 0.83 0.20 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.02 25.73 24.37
Interest 13.60 8.80 3.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.42 16.93 21.22
Exceptional Items -0.11 -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.31 16.93 21.22
Tax 8.44 3.79 0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.86 13.14 20.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.86 13.14 20.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.86 13.14 20.19
Equity Share Capital 18.07 18.07 18.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 101.85
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.46 7.27 11.17
Diluted EPS 5.46 7.27 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.46 7.27 11.17
Diluted EPS 5.46 7.27 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 4, 2022 01:18 pm
