KPIGREEN Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.89 crore, up 55.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.89 crore in March 2022 up 55.91% from Rs. 48.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in March 2022 down 51.14% from Rs. 20.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.49 crore in March 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 27.05 crore in March 2021.

KPIGREEN EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.17 in March 2021.

KPIGREEN shares closed at 519.10 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 192.12% returns over the last 6 months