    KPIGREEN Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189.36 crore, up 54.79% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 189.36 crore in June 2023 up 54.79% from Rs. 122.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.26 crore in June 2023 up 49.59% from Rs. 22.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.47 crore in June 2023 up 66.4% from Rs. 42.35 crore in June 2022.

    KPIGREEN EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.31 in June 2022.

    KPIGREEN shares closed at 811.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.43% returns over the last 6 months and 121.48% over the last 12 months.

    KPI Green Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.36182.40122.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations189.36182.40122.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.94109.3869.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.370.880.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.14-0.82-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.062.941.74
    Depreciation9.445.925.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6015.798.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.8248.3136.62
    Other Income1.212.010.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.0350.3237.09
    Interest19.7213.0910.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.3037.2426.22
    Exceptional Items---0.49--
    P/L Before Tax41.3036.7526.22
    Tax8.044.973.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.2631.7822.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.2631.7822.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.2631.7822.23
    Equity Share Capital36.1336.1318.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.208.7912.31
    Diluted EPS9.208.7912.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.208.7912.31
    Diluted EPS9.208.7912.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

