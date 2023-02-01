 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPIGREEN Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.21 crore, up 188.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.21 crore in December 2022 up 188.12% from Rs. 62.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2022 up 162.25% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.07 crore in December 2022 up 105.86% from Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021.

KPI Green Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 179.21 159.84 62.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 179.21 159.84 62.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.65 97.08 25.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.08 0.69 0.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 -0.80 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.01 1.39 1.13
Depreciation 5.80 5.64 3.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.28 8.72 6.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.82 47.13 25.53
Other Income 0.46 0.30 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.27 47.43 25.73
Interest 11.72 11.08 8.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.55 36.35 16.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.55 36.35 16.93
Tax 8.09 15.19 3.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.46 21.16 13.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.46 21.16 13.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.46 21.16 13.14
Equity Share Capital 18.07 18.07 18.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.07 11.71 7.27
Diluted EPS 19.07 11.71 7.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.07 11.71 7.27
Diluted EPS 19.07 11.71 7.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited