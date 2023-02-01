KPIGREEN Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.21 crore, up 188.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.21 crore in December 2022 up 188.12% from Rs. 62.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2022 up 162.25% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.07 crore in December 2022 up 105.86% from Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021.