    KPIGREEN Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.21 crore, up 188.12% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPI Green Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 179.21 crore in December 2022 up 188.12% from Rs. 62.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2022 up 162.25% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.07 crore in December 2022 up 105.86% from Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021.

    KPI Green Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations179.21159.8462.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations179.21159.8462.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.6597.0825.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.080.690.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-0.800.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.011.391.13
    Depreciation5.805.643.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.288.726.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.8247.1325.53
    Other Income0.460.300.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.2747.4325.73
    Interest11.7211.088.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.5536.3516.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.5536.3516.93
    Tax8.0915.193.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.4621.1613.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.4621.1613.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.4621.1613.14
    Equity Share Capital18.0718.0718.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.0711.717.27
    Diluted EPS19.0711.717.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.0711.717.27
    Diluted EPS19.0711.717.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited