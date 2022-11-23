Kovalam Investm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 21% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 0.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.
Kovalam Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2021.
|
|Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.87
|0.19
|0.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.87
|0.19
|0.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.16
|0.68
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.16
|0.68
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.16
|0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.83
|0.16
|0.68
|Tax
|0.18
|-0.20
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.66
|0.37
|0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.66
|0.37
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|2.22
|2.22
|2.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.95
|1.64
|2.93
|Diluted EPS
|2.95
|1.64
|2.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.95
|1.64
|2.93
|Diluted EPS
|2.95
|1.64
|2.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited